    Jazz Have 'No Answer' for Jalen Brunson as Mavericks Win Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead

    Erin WalshApril 22, 2022

    The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Thursday night at Vivint Arena to take a 2-1 series lead in their first-round playoff matchup, and it was Jalen Brunson who carried the load in Luka Doncic's absence. 

    Doncic has yet to play this postseason due to a calf injury, and Brunson has handled starting point guard duties in his absence. He didn't disappoint on Thursday night, finishing with 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor, and he dished out five assists. 

    At one point during the game, Royce O'Neale shoved Brunson to the floor, and the point guard struggled to get off the court before limping to the locker room. Considering he had to be tended to, it made his performance that much more noteworthy. 

    Brunson's performance even earned some praise from people in NBA circles. 

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Jalen Brunson is cooking EVERYONE…the Jazz have no answer for him

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jalen Brunson tonight:<br><br>31 PTS<br>5 AST<br>12-22 FG<br>7-7 FT<br><br>The only player with more points than him in the 2022 playoffs is Donovan Mitchell. <a href="https://t.co/iyW3QhcZdT">pic.twitter.com/iyW3QhcZdT</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Brunson is crazy

    Wosny Lambre @BigWos

    bro how are the jazz defenders no playing brunson for the stepback? I refuse to believe these dudes cant execute the most basic of man to man defense. <br><br>these dudes drape him as if he’s steph and cant be allowed any breathing room at all.

    trevor trout @totaltroutmove

    I was right about Jalen Brunson and y’all called me a liar.

    Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

    Brunson is TOUGH

    br_betting @br_betting

    Jalen Brunson in the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/FRGwruZ4db">pic.twitter.com/FRGwruZ4db</a>

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    Jalen Brunson has been fantastic. Big new contract coming this summer

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    Jalen Brunson is gunna get paid this summer.

    Josh Hart @joshhart

    JB acting different

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    Jalen Brunson so tough, man!!

    Jeff J. @JeffJSays

    Jalen Brunson bout to get PAID this off-season

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Spencer and Jalen dominated that game from the jump to the end. Big time Dub!!

    Brunson, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to get a pretty solid raise ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The 25-year-old had a career year for Dallas during the regular season, averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from deep.

    Before Game 3 against the Jazz on Thursday, Brunson put up 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a Game 1 loss before exploding for 41 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a Game 2 victory. 

    Even when Doncic returns to the lineup, Brunson will continue to be a significant factor for the Mavericks given his ability to find the basket through contact. 

    Game 4 between the Mavericks and Jazz is set for Saturday afternoon, and Dallas will be hoping Brunson can put together another impressive performance to help the team take a commanding 3-1 series lead. 

