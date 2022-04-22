Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. Declares for 2022 NBA Draft, Will Hire an Agent

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Duke junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. will enter the 2022 NBA draft and hire an agent.

The 6'5" small forward averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals for the Blue Devils, who finished first in the ACC regular-season standings and later reached the Final Four.

Moore also shot 50.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three-point range.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report had Moore going No. 28 overall to the Golden State Warriors in his latest mock draft.

"Moore is too well-rounded to doubt after he shot 41.3 percent from three and averaged 4.4 assists per game," Wasserman wrote.

"Teams could picture him playing the same role as he did for Duke, where he was used to facilitate or score off the ball as a shooter and cutter."

Wasserman also has Moore at No. 33 in his latest big board.

Moore will join fellow Duke teammates Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams in the 2022 NBA draft pool.