Malik Willis Is No. 1 QB Prospect in 2022 NFL Draft Class, AFC GM Says

With the 2022 NFL draft just a week away, there is still much debate over the top quarterback prospect in this year's class.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network recently spoke to people around the league and at least one person believes that distinction undoubtedly goes to Malik Willis.

"To me, he's the No. 1 guy in the class," an AFC general manager said of Willis. "And for whatever people want to talk about in terms of readiness or all this other stuff--it was the same thing with Josh Allen, it was the same thing with Patrick Mahomes. I think people are a little short-sighted with that kid."

With the Jacksonville Jaguars holding the top pick, this will be the first time since 2017 that a quarterback isn't selected with the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars selected signal caller Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in 2021.

Many believe that the first quarterback taken in this year's draft will be either Willis or Kenny Pickett, but there is no consensus as to which team will pull the trigger on selecting a QB.

For instance, the Carolina Panthers with the sixth pick and the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick both lack long-term answers under center, but both team could choose to address other needs with their picks considering the amount of talent in this year's class at different positions. If both those teams pass on a quarterback, it's likely that one won't be selected until the late teen's or early 20's.

Willis threw for 2,857 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 878 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns last season at Liberty. He had a strong showing at the NFL scouting combine last month, displaying his cannon of an arm.

Whichever team selects Willis will be getting a promising young quarterback who has the tools to develop into one of the best in the league. The only question remaining is what team is willing to take a chance on him.