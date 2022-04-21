Stephen Curry to Get More Minutes in Game 3 vs. Nuggets, per Warriors' Steve Kerr

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry has shown no ill effects from his foot injury in the first two games of the team's first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, so he's in line for a bigger workload in Thursday's Game 3.

According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before the game that Curry's minutes restriction will be bumped up as the series heads to Denver for the first time.

After a monthlong absence caused by a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot, Curry came off the bench in the first two games and has scored a total of 50 points, 34 of which came in Game 2. He played just 22 and 23 minutes, respectively, in his first two appearances and said he feels ready to return to his normal playing time.

"I'm feeling more and more like myself in terms of trying to maintain the level of intensity it takes to do things out there on the floor," Curry said at Thursday's shootaround. "I'm ready to take more minutes on tonight and make them useful."

While Curry has been working his way back to his old self, Warriors third-year guard Jordan Poole has assumed his starting spot and is emerging as a star. He followed up his 30-point performance in Game 1 with 29 points in Game 2 to support Curry's big night, shooting over 62 percent from the field in both games.

Kerr said Poole's eventual move to the bench when Curry returns to the lineup wouldn't affect his playing time. Poole has played 64 minutes this series.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We've got a lot of guys who are capable of starting and big minutes," Kerr said. "I've talked to Jordan, to the younger players—just embrace what the role is. ... Regardless if Jordan starts or comes off the bench, he's going to play a lot of minutes."

The Warriors will go for a 3-0 lead against the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Thursday.