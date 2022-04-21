2022 NHL Global Series to Feature Predators vs. Sharks, Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL is planning to play six games, including four regular-season matchups, as part of its Global Series in 2022.

Per Dan Rosen of NHL.com, the league announced the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will take part in the Global Series next season.

The Predators will take on SC Bern of the Swiss National League at PostFinance Arena in Switzerland on Oct. 3. The Sharks will play at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany against Deutsche Eishockey Liga team Eisbaren Berlin on Oct. 4.

Nashville and San Jose will play each other to start the 2022-23 regular season at the O2 Arena in Prague on Oct. 7 and 8.

Finland's Nokia Arena will host the Blue Jackets and Avalanche for games on Nov. 4 and 5.

The NHL began its Global Series in 2017 with the Avalanche and Ottawa Senators playing two games in Sweden.

Starting in 2018, the league added exhibition games against European teams to the schedule. This will mark the second time that SC Bern has played against an NHL club. Its first game was a 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils in October 2018.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL Global Series hasn't taken place since 2019. Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters during his All-Star weekend press conference in February the event would be returning next season.

Before the debut of the Global Series, the international series was known as NHL Premiere. It was held on a semi-annual basis from 2000-2011. The league had a record six teams open the 2010-11 regular season in Europe.

The Avalanche are the only team in the 2022 Global Series that has participated in this event before. They lost regular-season games against the Ottawa Senators in Stockholm, Sweden, in November 2017.

Colorado is currently tied with the Florida Panthers for the most points in the NHL this season (116). It has clinched the best record in the Western Conference with five games remaining.

The Predators are currently the No. 1 wild card in the Western Conference with 93 points. The Sharks and Blue Jackets have been eliminated from playoff contention.