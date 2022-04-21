Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Becomes Oldest Player in NHL History with 50 Goals in Season

Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin scored twice in Wednesday night's 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights to become the oldest player in NHL history to reach 50 goals.

The 36-year-old winger passed Johnny Bucyk, who held the record at 35, and he also tied Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons with nine.

"Obviously, it's pretty good company," Ovechkin told reporters. "Obviously, lots of great memories, locker room, everything, hotel. It's gonna stay here forever. Yeah, pretty fun moments."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.