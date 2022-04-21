X

    Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Becomes Oldest Player in NHL History with 50 Goals in Season

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 21, 2022

    Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

    Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin scored twice in Wednesday night's 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights to become the oldest player in NHL history to reach 50 goals.

    The 36-year-old winger passed Johnny Bucyk, who held the record at 35, and he also tied Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons with nine.

    "Obviously, it's pretty good company," Ovechkin told reporters. "Obviously, lots of great memories, locker room, everything, hotel. It's gonna stay here forever. Yeah, pretty fun moments."

