Joel Embiid Delivers True MVP Moment in Game 3 Win vs. Raptors

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have been haunted by Kawhi Leonard's multi-bounce, series-clinching three-pointer against them in Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals.

On Wednesday night, Joel Embiid helped to exorcise those demons.

The superstar big man and MVP candidate hit a clutch, overtime three-pointer to give the Sixers a 104-101 win and a commanding 3-0 lead in the series against the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid was massive for the Sixers in Game 3, scoring 33 points to go along with 13 rebounds. The Sixers needed every last bucket, especially after James Harden (19 points, 10 assists, six rebounds) played sparingly in the fourth quarter after picking up his fifth foul and was handed up No. 6 before the overtime session.

But Embiid took over, certainly looking the part of the best player in the NBA:

The Raptors, who find themselves on the ropes, had Philly reeling early in this one, leading by as many as 17 points. The Sixers didn't put their best foot forward, with 24 turnovers and a particularly rough possession to end regulation with a chance to win it.

Embiid healed all wounds, spoiling excellent nights from OG Anunoby (26 points) and Precious Achiuwa (20 points, six rebounds off the bench) in the process. And now Toronto finds itself one game away from elimination ahead of Saturday's Game 4.

Awaiting them will be Embiid, nail and coffin at the ready.