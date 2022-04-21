X

    Joel Embiid Delivers True MVP Moment in Game 3 Win vs. Raptors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 21, 2022

    Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers have been haunted by Kawhi Leonard's multi-bounce, series-clinching three-pointer against them in Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals. 

    On Wednesday night, Joel Embiid helped to exorcise those demons. 

    The superstar big man and MVP candidate hit a clutch, overtime three-pointer to give the Sixers a 104-101 win and a commanding 3-0 lead in the series against the Toronto Raptors.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    JOEL EMBIID OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/v3Sm1oZdKz">pic.twitter.com/v3Sm1oZdKz</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Drake in the Raptors locker room after Embiid game winner <a href="https://t.co/V5ys8u3955">pic.twitter.com/V5ys8u3955</a>

    Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

    Joel Embiid with his Kawhi moment in Toronto

    Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti

    embiid is a legend, mvp or not

    Colleen Wolfe @ColleenWolfe

    Embiid just took my breath away

    Embiid was massive for the Sixers in Game 3, scoring 33 points to go along with 13 rebounds. The Sixers needed every last bucket, especially after James Harden (19 points, 10 assists, six rebounds) played sparingly in the fourth quarter after picking up his fifth foul and was handed up No. 6 before the overtime session. 

    But Embiid took over, certainly looking the part of the best player in the NBA:

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    YOU JUST GOT DUNKED ON BY JOEL EMBIID 🤯🤯🤯 <a href="https://t.co/jiF6s7kxKN">pic.twitter.com/jiF6s7kxKN</a>

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    THIS IS WHAT THE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER LOOKS LIKE <a href="https://t.co/xbXmnk2edg">pic.twitter.com/xbXmnk2edg</a>

    Video Play Button
    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    Joel Embiid is 1-of-1 <a href="https://t.co/DaqqsDtu53">pic.twitter.com/DaqqsDtu53</a>

    The Raptors, who find themselves on the ropes, had Philly reeling early in this one, leading by as many as 17 points. The Sixers didn't put their best foot forward, with 24 turnovers and a particularly rough possession to end regulation with a chance to win it. 

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Tobias Harris had the offensive rebound but couldn't get the game-winner to fall.<br><br>76ers-Raptors is going to OT in Game 3. <a href="https://t.co/w2yHyd7vEA">pic.twitter.com/w2yHyd7vEA</a>

    Embiid healed all wounds, spoiling excellent nights from OG Anunoby (26 points) and Precious Achiuwa (20 points, six rebounds off the bench) in the process. And now Toronto finds itself one game away from elimination ahead of Saturday's Game 4. 

    Awaiting them will be Embiid, nail and coffin at the ready. 

