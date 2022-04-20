X

    Luka Doncic Listed as Questionable for Mavericks vs. Jazz Game 3 with Calf Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 21, 2022

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks have listed point guard Luka Doncic as questionable for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series with a strained left calf.

    Doncic, who suffered the injury in the Mavs' April 10 regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs, has missed the first two games of the Dallas-Utah series.

    Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavs listed Doncic as doubtful for those matchups.

    Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    The Mavs and Jazz split the first two games in Dallas. A low-scoring Game 1 went in Utah's favor as the Jazz outlasted the Mavs 99-93 behind 30 second-half points from Donovan Mitchell.

    It was a far different story in Game 2 as Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson went off for a career-high 41 points in a 110-104 win.

    Utah was favored in both games with the Mavs missing Doncic, who averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists this past season. He's a three-time All-Star and could be in line for his third All-NBA first-team nod this year.

    Simply put, the Jazz didn't take advantage of their opportunity, and now Doncic could be in line for a return. A good sign emerged Wednesday as Doncic was seen getting some shots up on the move, per MacMahon and Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News:

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Luka Doncic getting some shots up on the move as media is let in at the end of Mavs’ practice: <a href="https://t.co/MCiVCJecUp">pic.twitter.com/MCiVCJecUp</a>

    Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

    Luka Doncic is shooting with Mavs as they finish practice with group 3-point competitions.<br><br>He looks more active and agile than in some of his recent shooting regimens. <a href="https://t.co/RnVwkbbBCP">pic.twitter.com/RnVwkbbBCP</a>

    Doncic spoke with reporters about the injury Wednesday and what might be ahead for him:

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Luka Doncic: "I don’t know if I’m going to be 100 percent. I think that’s tough right now. But if I’m ready and there’s no risk of [aggravating the] injury, I’ll be out there."

    If he can't go for Game 3, then his next chance to get back will be Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET for Game 4.

