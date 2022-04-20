Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook's Trade Value 'Extremely Negative,' Exec Says

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

An unnamed NBA executive says Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's trade value is "extremely negative."

Michael Scotto relayed the exec's remarks on The HoopsHype Podcast:

"Right now, his trade value is extremely negative. All it takes, however, is one team to be desperate to add talent and have bad contracts to make it happen. The reality is that 95 percent of teams view that as a terrible contract right now. They're not doing that unless they're dumping a bunch of stuff."

Westbrook has a player option for $47.1 million in 2022-23. If he takes it, he'll become a free agent in 2023.

Westbrook could decline the option and enter free agency this offseason, but that seems unlikely given his struggles this year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.