Ja Morant, Grizzlies Rediscover Swagger with Dominant Game 2 Win vs. Timberwolves

This is the Memphis Grizzlies we were promised entering the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Memphis responded from its Game 1 loss with an electric 124-96 victory Tuesday over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2.

The home team had FedExForum rocking, particularly in the third quarter when things got out of hand.

Ja Morant didn't match his 32-point output from the last contest but made a more positive all-around impact on the floor. The All-Star guard finished with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Throughout the regular season, the Grizzlies exuded a level of confidence belying the age of their key stars and their general lack of postseason success together. Would they still have that same assurance in the playoff pressure cooker?

Game 1 was a concerning sign, but Game 2 saw a return of the swagger.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins may have stumbled upon a series-defining tactical pivot, too, thanks to Steven Adams' early foul trouble. Memphis was much better while the veteran center was seated on the bench.

Using Xavier Tillman more and playing Jaren Jackson Jr. at the 5 might be the path forward.

The series shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3 on Thursday. Game 3 will get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the Grizzlies can wrest home-court advantage back from the Timberwolves, Minnesota could be in serious trouble.