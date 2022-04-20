X

    Jimmy Butler's Epic Performance Garners High Praise After Heat's Game 2 Win vs. Hawks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 20, 2022

    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    It wasn't a stretch to view the first-round series between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks as one between the best player in Trae Young and the best team in the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

    Don't tell Jimmy Butler that.

    The Miami star went into full takeover mode while leading his team to a 115-105 victory in Tuesday's Game 2 to seize a 2-0 series lead. He finished with 45 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in a reminder that he can take over a series at a moment's notice if needed.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    The Jimmy Butler Game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JIMMY BUTLER HAS 40 POINTS 😤 <a href="https://t.co/9tcfssQpBK">pic.twitter.com/9tcfssQpBK</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    These are the nights you start to believe <a href="https://twitter.com/JimmyButler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimmyButler</a> can be the best player on a championship team.

    terriyon veasy @Veasy62

    I'll never understand the "Jimmy butler overrated" crowd

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    Jimmy Butler showing a ton of emotion after that bucket <br><br>He’s been abusing that pumpfake down low<br><br>It’s worked every time, they always bite

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    Buckets. <a href="https://t.co/8xO00gC5E4">pic.twitter.com/8xO00gC5E4</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Lowry finds Butler for the transition slam 💥 <a href="https://t.co/Lv9N0iLcxb">pic.twitter.com/Lv9N0iLcxb</a>

    Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

    Jimmy Butler has become the Heat's best three-point shooter.

    Naveen Ganglani @naveenganglani

    SHAME on all of you who doubted Jimmy Butler this season. This is EXACTLY the type of performance in the playoffs that you pay him the big bucks for. Undoubtedly the best player on the court today.

    It was a much-needed showing for the Heat considering Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker dealt with foul trouble, Kyle Lowry was not aggressively looking for his shot and Duncan Robinson was a nonfactor after going off in Game 1.

    Yet Butler more than made up for that as the best player on the floor with an array of three-pointers, drives into the lane, defensive plays and transition opportunities while drawing MVP chants from the Miami crowd. Even when Bogdan Bogdanovic caught fire in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit, Butler came to the rescue with a steal and dunk, assist on an Adebayo dunk and monster fadeaway three to ice it.

    kuz @kylekuzma

    Jimmy Butler could care less about his numbers he’s all about the Ws but he could 25 a night if he wanted too. Respect

    Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

    Jimmy Butler looking like he's in a bubble right now.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    BUTLER WITH THE STEAL AND SLAM 😤 <a href="https://t.co/6wxUqFonZ7">pic.twitter.com/6wxUqFonZ7</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    A big finish from <a href="https://twitter.com/Bam1of1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bam1of1</a> 💪🏾 <a href="https://t.co/KyqNehPdNt">pic.twitter.com/KyqNehPdNt</a>

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    If this is the Jimmy Butler we are getting, I might need to re-think these picks.

    Ringer NBA @ringernba

    Jimmy Butler after this performance <a href="https://t.co/yQfFyxzZhp">pic.twitter.com/yQfFyxzZhp</a>

    The Hawks can at least take solace knowing the series shifts back to Atlanta for Friday's Game 3, but it won't matter if this version of Butler shows up.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.