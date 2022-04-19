Warriors' Stephen Curry Still Feels Discomfort in Foot After Returning from Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

You wouldn't know it based on his performance in the playoffs thus far, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is still dealing with the effects of his foot injury.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Curry said he still feels some discomfort in the left foot he sprained March 16.

The two-time NBA MVP added the discomfort "doesn't matter" and he's just got to find a way to manage it throughout the postseason.

Curry suffered the injury in the second quarter of a 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Warriors announced April 1 that he would miss the remainder of the regular season with a sprained ligament in his left foot.

After some wavering on Curry's availability for the start of the playoffs, he was able to go in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The two-time NBA MVP wasn't used in the starting lineup by his own choice, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

There were some signs of rust for Curry in Game 1. He did score 16 points, but shot just 5-of-13 from the field in 22 minutes. Jordan Poole, who was moved to the starting lineup while Curry was out, dropped a game-high 30 points in the 123-107 win.

Coming off the bench again in Game 2, Curry turned in one of the best games of his playoff career. The eight-time All-Star became the first player in NBA postseason history to score at least 34 points in 23 minutes or fewer.

The Warriors rolled past the Nuggets 126-106 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

It remains to be seen if head coach Steve Kerr will increase Curry's minutes if the Warriors are in a close game. He hasn't needed to be pushed too hard thus far because of how easily they have handled Denver to this point.

Curry will have two days of rest before the next game of the series. Things will shift to Denver for the next two games, starting with Game 3 on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.