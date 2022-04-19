Manchester United, Liverpool Pay Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo After Death of Son

AP Photo/Jon Super

Tuesday's Liverpool-Manchester United match featured a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of his infant son's death.

Players for both clubs wore black armbands during the game.

Fans gave their respects when they began singing "You'll Never Walk Alone" in the seventh minute, a tribute to Ronaldo's jersey number.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced Monday on Twitter that their son died:

The couple announced in October that Rodriguez was pregnant with twins. They later revealed the twins they were expecting included one boy and one girl.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez previously had one child together, Alana Martina, born in 2017. The twins were born Monday, and the couple's statement said the birth of their "baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo was away from the team for Tuesday's game.