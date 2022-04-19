X

    Fans Rave over Joel Embiid's Dominant Performance as 76ers Beat Raptors in Game 2

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2022

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    The short-handed Toronto Raptors were physical with Joel Embiid during a chippy start to Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in a clear attempt to prove they weren't going to back down after losing the first contest.

    All it did was fire up the MVP candidate.

    Embiid torched Toronto's frontcourt with 31 points and 11 rebounds while leading the 76ers to a commanding 112-97 victory in a game that was never truly in doubt. While the Raptors didn't have Scottie Barnes (ankle) and saw Gary Trent Jr. exit (non-COVID-19 illness), their biggest issue was their frontcourt of Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher and Khem Birch couldn't stop the five-time All-Star on the other side.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Joel Embiid is a DAMN PROBLEM! Carry the hell on…

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Harden to Embiid.<br><br>Too easy. <a href="https://t.co/TfrbmEAw1Z">pic.twitter.com/TfrbmEAw1Z</a>

    Prez💊 @PresidentEmbiid

    Raptors are hilarious bro, they think getting in Embiid’s head would be a good strategy, he’s gonna be doing this all night to you guys thanks

    Brian Brewer @bbrewerstandup

    If you’re a basketball fan and don’t appreciate Joel Embiid you’re a fool.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Two quick fouls on Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby for Toronto. Joel Embiid, meanwhile, is *very* fired up early. Ton of emotion on both sides in what's been a very fun start.

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Embiid is dominating the Raptors. They have no answers for him. Up to 19 points in the first quarter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    The Raptors are going to be extra short-handed after Embiid fouls their entire frontcourt rotation out by halftime.

    NBA @NBA

    Joel Embiid had 19 points in Q1 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on TNT <a href="https://t.co/evW6vV2TMy">pic.twitter.com/evW6vV2TMy</a>

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Embiid right now <a href="https://t.co/jodysRD6PO">pic.twitter.com/jodysRD6PO</a>

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    big fella does it all. 👌 <a href="https://t.co/cO1tOWKeqi">pic.twitter.com/cO1tOWKeqi</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Harden throws it up ⬆️<br>Embiid throws it down ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/z3AXKyiKPN">pic.twitter.com/z3AXKyiKPN</a>

    Raptors fans were surely frustrated watching Embiid attempt 12 free throws in the first quarter alone, but the whistle became less of a concern as the game progressed and the big man's teammates started taking advantage of the spacing he created.

    Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Tobias Harris and Danny Green also finished in double figures with Maxey drilling a clutch three to end a rare stretch of Toronto momentum in the fourth quarter.

    🦅MaddMaxx🦅 @CrosbyMaxx

    TURN TF UP THENNNNN <a href="https://twitter.com/JHarden13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JHarden13</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Video Play Button
    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    <a href="https://t.co/E4o4VM7AjJ">pic.twitter.com/E4o4VM7AjJ</a>

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Toronto getting absolutely thrashed by an opposing team that boasts the best player in the series by a mile is not new.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    what we like to see, <a href="https://twitter.com/TyreseMaxey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TyreseMaxey</a>! <a href="https://t.co/UYgvdsmZA9">pic.twitter.com/UYgvdsmZA9</a>

    The Raptors can at least take solace knowing the series shifts back to Toronto for Wednesday's Game 3, but it won't matter if they can't slow down Embiid and Co.

