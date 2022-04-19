Fans Rave over Joel Embiid's Dominant Performance as 76ers Beat Raptors in Game 2

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The short-handed Toronto Raptors were physical with Joel Embiid during a chippy start to Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in a clear attempt to prove they weren't going to back down after losing the first contest.

All it did was fire up the MVP candidate.

Embiid torched Toronto's frontcourt with 31 points and 11 rebounds while leading the 76ers to a commanding 112-97 victory in a game that was never truly in doubt. While the Raptors didn't have Scottie Barnes (ankle) and saw Gary Trent Jr. exit (non-COVID-19 illness), their biggest issue was their frontcourt of Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher and Khem Birch couldn't stop the five-time All-Star on the other side.

Raptors fans were surely frustrated watching Embiid attempt 12 free throws in the first quarter alone, but the whistle became less of a concern as the game progressed and the big man's teammates started taking advantage of the spacing he created.

Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Tobias Harris and Danny Green also finished in double figures with Maxey drilling a clutch three to end a rare stretch of Toronto momentum in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors can at least take solace knowing the series shifts back to Toronto for Wednesday's Game 3, but it won't matter if they can't slow down Embiid and Co.