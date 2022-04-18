Ben Simmons Rumors: Nets Star Is 'Pain-Free' Ahead of Possible Return from Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, but help may be on the way.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Ben Simmons is "pain-free" during Monday's episode of NBA Today. She suggested he is "getting closer" to returning from his back injury and plans on doing "more in practice this week."

Simmons has not appeared in an NBA game since he and the Philadelphia 76ers lost Game 7 of their second-round playoff series to the Atlanta Hawks last season. He received plenty of criticism for his performance in that series that included his decision to pass up a potential dunk in the final game, and it set the stage for him to eventually be traded to the Nets.

Trade requests, a suspension and Simmons saying he wasn't mentally prepared to take the court preceded the trade that sent James Harden to the 76ers, but the three-time All-Star could make his first appearance for Brooklyn in the near future.

The Nets and Celtics face each other for Game 2 on Wednesday, but Games 3 and 4 in Brooklyn are not until Saturday and the following Monday. That means he still has a week to prepare if he plans on returning for Game 4.

Many of the same concerns with Simmons are still there, particularly his struggles when it comes to outside shooting.

Still, he would not have the same offensive responsibilities on a Nets team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as he did in Philadelphia as the No. 2 option alongside Joel Embiid.

Instead, he could focus on helping contain Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as a two-time All-Defensive selection who is athletic enough to stay in front of ball-handlers and tall enough to challenge shots at the rim and on the perimeter.

Considering how evenly matched these teams appear to be after the Celtics won Game 1 with a dramatic Tatum buzzer-beater, even the smallest boost could propel the Nets into the second round.