DeMar DeRozan Says 'I Don't Know What the Hell Was Going On' in Bulls' Loss to Bucks

Fresh off another disappointing Game 1 performance, DeMar DeRozan was undeterred by his disappointing outing in the Chicago Bulls' 93-86 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

"I don't know what the hell was going on. Probably a week off. But it just wasn't me," DeRozan told reporters after Sunday's game. "All of us, we've just got to get that feel. ... Every shot I took felt good. I guarantee you me, Zach [LaVine] or Vooch [Nikola Vucevic] aren't going to miss that many shots again."

DeRozan finished with 18 points on 6-of-25 shooting, continuing a trend of Game 1 misfires that have marred his playoff career.

