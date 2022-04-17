Jayson Tatum Says Celtics 'All Thought' Marcus Smart Was Going to Take Final Shot

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was made the hero of Sunday's Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets after his game-winning, buzzer-beating layup.

But Tatum had praise for Celtics point guard Marcus Smart for having the awareness to feed him the ball as he cut to the basket after Smart drew two Brooklyn defenders with a pump fake, telling reporters Smart surprised even his own teammates by not taking the shot.

"I think we all thought Marcus was gonna shoot it," Tatum said. "But we made eye contact, he made a great pass and I just had to make a layup."

