Nets' Kevin Durant Says He Doesn't Think Kyrie Irving Worries About Celtics Fans

Despite an impressive performance from Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics 115-114 on Sunday thanks to a Jayson Tatum buzzer-beater.

Celtics fans were booing and heckling Irving all night, but Kevin Durant said after the game that he doesn't think the star point guard is bothered by playing in such a hostile environment.

Nets head coach Steve Nash made similar comments, saying that he didn't think Irving was bothered by the atmosphere Sunday night.

"I don't know that there's any atmospheres that are really gonna rattle him. ... I don't think the crowd is a factor for Kyrie," Nash told reporters. "The guy's done about all you can do in the game"

The noise clearly doesn't bother Irving, who finished the game with 39 points, five rebounds and six assists. He has even said in the past that he is unfazed by the boos that rain down from the TD Garden stands whenever he plays in Boston.

"I know it's going to be like that for the rest of my career, coming in here," Irving told reporters after a 126-120 loss to the Celtics on March 6. "It's like the scorned girlfriend—just wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back. I'm just like, 'It's fun while it lasted.'"

Irving left the organization for the Nets after the 2018-19 season to team up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. The 30-year-old previously told a packed TD Garden that he planned to re-sign with the Celtics before walking back those comments months later saying he was going to do what was the best for his career.

Irving has enjoyed plenty of success against Boston over his career. In 21 games against the Celtics, he has averaged 23.9 points 3.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from deep.

Considering he scored nearly 40 points against the C's on Sunday, it's clear that Irving will continue to be unbothered by Boston fans throughout this series.

Game 2 between the Celtics and Nets is set for Wednesday at TD Garden.