    Jayson Tatum's Buzzer-Beater Shows Nets vs. Celtics Has Makings of Instant Classic

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 18, 2022

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    If this was just Game 1, phew boy, we are in for a treat.

    Jayson Tatum topped off a wild, back-and-forth instant classic between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday with a game-winning, buzzer-beater layup to give the home team a 115-114 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

    ESPN @espn

    JAYSON TATUM BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN 😱 <a href="https://t.co/Y8Rf2CDTeN">pic.twitter.com/Y8Rf2CDTeN</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    "UNBELIEVABLE!"<br><br>The Inside crew reacts to Jayson Tatum's clutch game-winner in Boston. <a href="https://t.co/vsHp3yLl4e">pic.twitter.com/vsHp3yLl4e</a>

    Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22

    R U KIDDING ME

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Celtics earned that W!!! That game felt like the damn NBA Finals. Carry the hell on…

    Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti

    seven is not going to be enough in this series, I’m afraid

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Watching this game is how I imagine Tony Montana felt in the last scene of Scarface

    Jason Schreier @jasonschreier

    This Nets-Celtics series is definitely gonna need a 30 for 30

    Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

    Incredible game. Unbelievable finish. An all-timer already.

    Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner

    This series just unfair man. No way one of these teams should be leaving after the first round

    Theo pinson @tpinsonn

    This series going to be good!

    Coming into the playoffs, this was the series everybody wanted to see. The Nets—who struggled through injuries, the James Harden trade and Kyrie Irving's inability to play home games for the majority of the season as an unvaccinated player—were as good a No. 7 seed as you'll see.

    The Celtics, meanwhile, were the NBA's hottest team down the stretch and didn't dodge a potential Nets matchup, instead continuing to win to earn the No. 2 seed.

    So the anticipation was high heading into Sunday, and the matchup more than lived up to the hype. This game had everything.

    There were 20 lead changes as both sides traded punches. Tatum went off for 31 points, while Jaylen Brown had 23. The Nets nearly stole one despite Kevin Durant's rare struggles on the big stage (9-of-24 from the field, 23 points, six turnovers, multiple shots blocked). And after a first half riddled with foul calls from the whistle-happy officials, the second half had an actual flow.

    Then there was Irving, who had a few middle-finger salutes for a heckling Boston crowd at TD Garden.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kyrie 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAUK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAUK</a>)<a href="https://t.co/2EH4POKFE3">pic.twitter.com/2EH4POKFE3</a>

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    lmaooooooo <a href="https://t.co/qfq5LcQ5fC">pic.twitter.com/qfq5LcQ5fC</a>

    He had nothing but buckets for the Celtics, though, going off for 39 points to nearly steal this one for a Nets team that trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half.

    It was as though the fan animosity only made him stronger:

    ESPN @espn

    What a dime by Kyrie 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/KUQY4tvvdu">pic.twitter.com/KUQY4tvvdu</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Kyrie knocks down back-to-back tough threes 🪣 <a href="https://t.co/WCSisVKmpE">pic.twitter.com/WCSisVKmpE</a>

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Boston Fans might wanna leave Kyrie alone. They aren’t the ones that have to guard him! I’m just saying…

    Kevin Love @kevinlove

    Kyrie is something else man… sheesh!!! 8-0 run by his damn self 🤯

    Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22

    Man Kyrie is amazing

    Were it not for Tatum's last-gasp winner, Irving would have been the story. His next paycheck will probably be significantly lighter after he flipped Boston the bird.

    But it all made for incredible theater. And it sure seems as though we'll get six sequels to one of the best Game 1s you'll ever see.

