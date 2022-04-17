Video: Jayson Tatum's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Celtics Past Kyrie Irving, Nets in Game 1

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

If Sunday's Game 1 is any indication, the first-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets is going to be an all-timer.

After Brooklyn overcame a double-digit deficit and took the lead in the fourth quarter, the Celtics finished their 115-114 victory with a Jayson Tatum buzzer-beating layup.

The possession seemed to be in trouble when Jaylen Brown drove into coverage, but he kicked it out. Marcus Smart then pump-faked multiple defenders, drove into the lane and found a cutting Tatum, who spun past the defense and won the game as time expired.

It was an incredible finish to an excellent game that saw Boston take an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter only to watch Kyrie Irving catch fire and bring the Nets back before the closing stretch.

Irving drilled a step-back three-pointer to go up three with 45 seconds remaining, but the Celtics responded with a Brown layup and lockdown defense to force a Kevin Durant miss.

That set the stage for the dramatic final possession, and the Celtics protected home-court advantage thanks to Tatum's heroics.

It felt like something of a must-win for Boston considering it was both at home and Durant didn't play up to his typically elevated standards by shooting 9-of-24 from the field and 1-of-5 from deep with six turnovers.

Irving was brilliant with 39 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals behind 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from deep, but Brooklyn will need better showings from Durant not only to come back and win this series but also to challenge for a championship with one of the league's most talented rosters.

As for the Celtics, Tatum (31 points) was one of four players to score at least 20 points. Brown, Smart and Al Horford also impressed in a balanced effort, which played into the narrative that second-seeded Boston may have the deeper team but the Nets have the top-notch star power with Durant and Irving.

Yet Tatum was the brightest star in the biggest moment Sunday, and the Celtics are now three wins away from advancing to the second round.