Video: Nets' Kyrie Irving Flips Off Celtics Fans After Hitting Shot in Game 1

Kyrie Irving is anything but a fan favorite in Boston, and he likely won't win many new supporters after Sunday's actions.

The Brooklyn Nets star hit a long shot from the corner during Game 1 of his team's playoff series against the Boston Celtics and then turned around and flipped off some of the fans at TD Garden. The crowd booed him every time he touched the ball throughout the first three quarters of the contest and let him hear about it in the aftermath of the gesture as well.

Irving's rocky relationship with the Boston faithful was one of the primary storylines coming into the series.

After all, he played for the Celtics for two seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19 but burned his bridges in Boston when he left to join the Nets despite previously telling a group of Celtics fans he planned on staying put.

He has been booed each trip back to TD Garden since departing, and multiple incidents only served to exacerbate the tension.

The seven-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection turned heads when he stomped on the Celtics logo at midcourt in one game. Some within Boston's organization were reportedly concerned about the lack of response from the Celtics players when Irving did that, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

In March, Irving told reporters Boston fans booing him is "like the scorned girlfriend, wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back."

He also addressed his lack of popularity ahead of the current playoff series.

"I hope we could move past my Boston era and reflect on some of the highlights I left at TD Garden that they can replay," he said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "Move forward. Just a new paradigm, baby."

They likely won't be moving past anything in the near future after Sunday's incident.