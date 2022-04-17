Trae Young 'Very Confident' Hawks Will Bounce Back After 24-Point Game 1 Loss to Heat

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Despite struggling mightily in the Atlanta Hawks' Game 1 blowout loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday, star point guard Trae Young believes his team will have no problem bouncing back.

Young told reporters after the 115-91 drubbing that he thinks Miami "came out with a different energy" after getting swept in last year's playoffs and he feels "very confident we'll turn this around."

Atlanta couldn't get anything going Sunday, shooting just 38.7 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Hawks fell behind early and faced a 19-point halftime deficit, their second-largest of the year.

Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points, and De'Andre Hunter added 14. John Collins and Kevin Knox II chipped in 10 points apiece.

Young had a particularly dreadful game, finishing with a season-low eight points on 1-of-12 shooting and missing all seven of his three-point attempts. It was his first time scoring under 10 points since March 16.

Heat star Jimmy Butler told reporters after the game that Miami's game plan against Young was to "just make it physical on him, challenge every shot, keep him off the free-throw line and make him pass."

Conversely, the Heat were scorching on Sunday, shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three-point range. Duncan Robinson led the way with 27 points off the bench and connected on eight of his nine three-pointers.

Atlanta's struggles can likely be attributed to the quick turnaround from Friday's play-in tournament win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks landed in Miami early Saturday morning, less than 36 hours before the Sunday afternoon tipoff.

The Hawks will have the chance to bounce back in Tuesday's Game 2, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.