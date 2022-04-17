LeBron James Praises Heat's Development of Duncan Robinson, More: It's 'Damn Good'

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat entered halftime of Sunday's Game 1 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks with a 59-40 lead, in part because of solid depth performances from Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.

The trio combined for 22 points during the first half of Saturday's game. Before the third quarter, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James lauded the Heat's ability to find and develop players like Robinson, saying the development in Miami is "damn good."

Having played for the Heat from 2010-14, James knows just how well Miami does in developing talent.

Robinson, Strus and Vincent all went undrafted, and all of them have been key performers this year.

Robinson finished the regular season averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 39.9 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from deep. Strus, meanwhile, averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while Vincent averaged 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Considering Miami has immense depth, it'll be one of the most difficult teams to beat down the stretch of this year's playoffs.