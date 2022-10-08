Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits Preseason Game vs. Bulls with Minor Thigh Injury

Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was ruled out of Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls with left thigh soreness, the team announced.

Murray notched two points and five assists before exiting. He also appeared in the team's preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.

The Nuggets have been cautious with Murray as he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a torn ACL suffered in April 2021.

Losing the 25-year-old for a whole season was tough for the Nuggets as he had a career year in 2020-21, averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from deep.

With Murray sidelined, in addition to Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets finished sixth in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record. It was a disappointing end after Denver had finished third in the conference last season and reached the semifinals.

Monte Morris and Bones Hyland handled much of the point guard duties last season. Hyland and Ish Smith will see more playing time this year when Murray is sidelined.