Bennedict Mathurin Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pacers Roster

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin was selected No. 6 overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2022 NBA draft Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Bennedict Mathurin

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Jason Richardson

Scouting Report: Explosiveness and shot-making are Mathurin's NBA moneymakers. He's still working on becoming a more efficient shot-creator, but he should immediately be able to score by drilling jumpers and picking up easy transition buckets.

Pacers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Bennedict Mathurin, SG: rookie-scale contract

Buddy Hield, SG: $23.5M (2024)

Malcolm Brogdon, PG: $22.5M (2025)

Myler Turner, C: $20M (2023)

T.J. McConnell, PG: $8.4M (2025)

Tyrese Haliburton, PG: $4.5M (2024)

Chris Duarte, SG: $4.4M (2025)

Goga Bitadze, C: $3.3M (2023)

Isaiah Jackson, PF: $3M (2025)

Duane Washington, Jr., PG: $1.4M (2024)

Terry Taylor, G: $1.3M (2024)

Oshae Brissett, SF: $1.2M (2023, Team Option)

Free Agents

Ricky Rubio, PG: UFA

T.J. Warren, SF: UFA

Jalen Smith, PF: UFA

Lance Stephenson, SG: UFA

Nate Hinton, SG: RFA

Gabe York, SG: RFA

The 20-year-old excelled in his second season at Arizona, averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from deep in 37 games.

The Canadian helped lead the Wildcats to a Pac-12 championship and the Sweet 16 of the men's NCAA tournament under first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Given his consistent scoring touch and ability to get separation, Mathurin will be a difference-maker for the Pacers during the 2022-23 campaign and beyond.