Blake Wesley Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Spurs Roster

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley is officially off the board after the San Antonio Spurs selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Blake Wesley

Position: SG

Height: 6'3"

Pro Comparison: RJ Hampton

Scouting Report: Wesley immediately stood out this year with his athleticism and length for beating defenders off the dribble and getting into passing lanes. His shooting and finishing skills are lagging, but he's also demonstrated enough three-level shot-making for teams to stay patient.

Spurs Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jeremy Sochan, PF (rookie scale contract)

Malaki Branham, SG (rookie scale contract)

Blake Wesley, SG (rookie scale contract)

Dejounte Murray, PG: $16M (2024)

Doug McDermott, SF: $13.8M (2024)

Josh Richardson, SG: $12.2M (2023)

Jakob Poeltl, C: $8.8M (2023)

Zach Collins, C: $7.4M (2024)

Devin Vassell, SG: $4.6M (2024)

Joshua Primo, SG: $4.6M (2025)

Romeo Langford, SG: $4.1M (2023)

Keldon Johnson, SG: $2.5M (2023)

Jock Landale, C: $2.3M (2023)

Keita Bates-Diop, SF: $1.8M (2023)

Tre Jones, PG: $1.4M (2023)

Free Agents

Lonnie Walker IV, SG: RFA

Devontae Cacok, C: RFA

Joe Wieskamp, SF: RFA

Robert Woodard II, SG: RFA

D.J. Stewart Jr., SG: RFA

The 19-year-old had a solid freshman season for the Fighting Irish, averaging 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from deep in 35 games.

Given his quickness and ability to penetrate into the lane, Wesley will be a difference-maker for the Spurs during the 2022-23 campaign and beyond.