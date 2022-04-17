Draymond Green 'Is a Hall of Famer,' Says Warriors HC Steve Kerr

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series matchup on Saturday night at Chase Center, and Draymond Green played a key role in that victory.

Green notched 12 points, six rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes, and Dubs head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that he believes the veteran is a future Hall of Famer.

"Draymond's a Hall of Famer," Kerr said. "... He's one of the best players in the league, so tonight he showed why."

Green, who is one of the best defenders in the NBA, also had three blocks in Golden State's win and was a plus-21.

The 32-year-old has been a significant piece for the Warriors since the 2014-15 campaign, his third season in the league. In his 10 seasons, he's earned four All-Star selections, won the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2016-17 season and was voted on the NBA All-Defensive first or second team five times. In addition, he helped Golden State win three NBA titles.

If Green continues to play as well as he did Saturday night, the Warriors will find themselves in a good situation moving forward.