Lakers Rumors: Scott Brooks, Russell Westbrook's Former HC, Linked to LA HC Job

AP Photo/Brett Davis

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers wouldn't pony up the money to get Scott Brooks on Frank Vogel's coaching staff.

Now, Brooks may wind up being Vogel's replacement.

Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Brooks is among the secondary names who could pop up if a flashier candidate doesn't take the job.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.