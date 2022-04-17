Rob Gronkowski Says He Wants to Wrestle The Rock in WWE

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rob Gronkowski hasn't made his mind up about an NFL return, but he is 100 percent sure he wants to make a comeback in WWE.

Gronkowski told TMZ Sports he wants to be in the ring with The Rock, either in one-on-one action or part of a tag team match.

"It would be pretty cool to have The Rock come back and face The Rock or have him as my tag team partner," Gronkowski said.

The future Hall of Famer has made several appearances in WWE in recent years but has not wrestled a formal match. He helped longtime friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2017 then was the host of WrestleMania 36, where he won the 24/7 Championship.

Gronk held the title for 57 days before dropping it to R-Truth.

While WWE would likely fork over millions to have Gronk and The Rock on the WrestleMania stage, it's unlikely they'd be put in the same match. The Rock seems like a mortal lock to take on Roman Reigns should he ever return to a WWE ring, while Gronk would likely be placed into the Logan Paul/Bad Bunny/Johnny Knoxville celebrity matchup of the card.

