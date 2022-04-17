Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'Doesn't Make Any Sense' If Jordan Poole Doesn't Win MIP

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Jordan Poole had an epic performance in the Golden State Warriors' 123-107 win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at Chase Center, and it was a continuation of an impressive 2021-22 campaign for the 22-year-old.

After the game, Warriors veteran Klay Thompson told reporters that it would be questionable if Poole didn't win the Most Improved Player Award this season.

"If he doesn't get Most Improved Player this year, it just doesn't make any sense," Thompson said.

