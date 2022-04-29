Christian Watson Drafted by Packers: Green Bay's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Green Bay Packers added a wide receiver with plenty of upside in the 2022 NFL draft when they selected North Dakota State's Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick on Friday.

Here is a look at how he fits into his new team's depth chart:

WR 1: Allen Lazard

WR 2: Sammy Watkins

WR 3: Randall Cobb, Christian Watson

Watson is coming off a breakout season at North Dakota State when he finished with 43 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. The Bison also used him as a runner (15 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown) and a kickoff returner at times, underscoring his versatility.

This draft is loaded with talented wide receivers, and Watson is just one example.

Headliners such as Drake London, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson stood out, but the North Dakota State product was part of a deep group of secondary options that included Alec Pierce, Skyy Moore and George Pickens, among others.

It is a testament to how many wide receivers there were in this draft that B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked Watson as the 15th-best wide receiver in its final big board but still had him as a top-100 player at 97th overall.

It also put Watson as the 42nd overall pick in its last mock draft, and his "long speed when given a runway to take the top off the defense," physicality at over 6'4" and route-running ability were highlighted in a scouting report.

He can use that size as a red-zone threat, speed when defenders focus on the other playmakers in his new team's offense and route-running to get open underneath as something of a safety valve early in his rookie season.

If he does, Watson figures to be one of the under-the-radar picks who thrives given a specific role in the aerial attack.

With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling no longer on Green Bay's roster, the Packers needed more talent. Throw in the opportunity to develop alongside a star quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, and there is plenty to like about this pick.