T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards After 36 Points in Game 1: 'Whatever My Shot Is, I Like It'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards had a dominant performance in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 130-117 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round matchup in the 2022 NBA playoffs on Saturday, and the 2020 first overall pick said after the game that he was feeling pretty confident about his shot.

"I love my shots. Whatever shot I take, whether it's a stepback trey ball or a stepback mid-range. Or a floater or a layup. Whatever my shot is, I like it," Edwards told reporters. "Sometimes coach may not like it, but I love my shot."

Edwards added that he enjoys playing in Memphis because jeers from Grizzlies fans help him take his game to the next level.

"Because they talk so much trash. Even the kids," Edwards told reporters. "The kids was the worst ones. Even eight years old, 10 years old, 'Anthony go sit down! You suck!' It's just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it."

Edwards finished the game with 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor and 4-of-11 shooting from deep. He also made all eight of his free throws and had two rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks.

The 20-year-old's 36 points are tied for the fourth-most points ever scored in a playoff debut and are also the most points scored by a Timberwolves player in their postseason debut. In addition, Edwards is the fourth player under 21 to score at least 36 points in a playoff game in NBA history, joining Magic Johnson, Tyler Herro and Derrick Rose.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was asked about Edwards' performance after the game, and he wasn't surprised that the Georgia product put together one of the most memorable playoff debuts of late.

"He's in a groove right now," Finch told reporters.

Entering Saturday's game, Edwards had put up 49 points in an April 7 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs and also had a 33-point outing against the Houston Rockets on April 3.

Edwards enjoyed an improved sophomore season after an impressive rookie campaign in 2020-21. In 72 regular-season games, he averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from deep.

If Edwards can continue putting together similarly impressive performances against the Grizzlies, there's a good possibility the Timberwolves will make the second round for the first time since 2004.

Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies is set for Tuesday night.