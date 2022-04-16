X

    Anthony Edwards Arrives with Epic Game 1 Performance in T-Wolves' Win over Grizzlies

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 17, 2022

    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    The highly anticipated first-round playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies is just getting started.

    So is the 20-year-old Anthony Edwards.

    The blossoming star led the Timberwolves to a 130-117 victory over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Saturday's Game 1 and helped his team steal home-court advantage in the process. He was anything but intimidated by the moment during his first playoff game and finished with 36 points and six assists behind a mix of three-pointers, midrange jumpers and unstoppable drives to the rim.

    Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

    ANT UP TO 34 POINTS 👀 <a href="https://t.co/ISdKxGGMUE">pic.twitter.com/ISdKxGGMUE</a>

    Kevin Moore @KMooreTV

    Scary for the rest of the NBA to see how the game is slowing down for Anthony Edwards…in his first playoff run

    Zito @_Zeets

    My hope for this Grizzlies/Timberwolves series is that regardless who wins, that it leads to a long rivalry between Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards. Nothing hateful, just some spiciness for a decade or so.

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Anthony Edwards making some history 👏 <a href="https://t.co/Xs0SxK7wRZ">pic.twitter.com/Xs0SxK7wRZ</a>

    Canis Hoopus @canishoopus

    Now would be a smart time to scrub the Internet of any pre-draft scouting reports that questioned Anthony Edwards' love for basketball.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Anthony Edwards will be the best two-guard in the league at some point in the future.

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    Starting to think that Anthony Edwards isn't going to be flustered by the brighter lights of the postseason.

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    When Anthony Edwards has it going, you wonder what the hell ANYONE is gonna do with him if he really figures it all out.

    Basketball Reference @bball_ref

    Anthony Edwards now holds the Timberwolves record for most points scored in a playoff debut. (29 and counting)<br><br>Stephon Marbury had 28 points, and the record, in his debut on April 24th, 1997<a href="https://twitter.com/Timberwolves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Timberwolves</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaisedByWolves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaisedByWolves</a> <a href="https://t.co/JiEOzsh8CB">pic.twitter.com/JiEOzsh8CB</a>

    Ben Goessling @BenGoessling

    There’s no player in Wolves history like Anthony Edwards, right?

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    What’s the opposite of a deer in the headlights? A deer seeing a car coming at it at 75MPH and then inexplicably charging at the car? <br><br>That’s Anthony Edwards right now.

    It was a statement performance and something of a warning to the rest of the league from Edwards, but the 22-year-old Ja Morant (32 points and eight assists) and 26-year-old Karl-Anthony Towns (29 points and 13 rebounds) also had their say in the showdown of some of the NBA's brightest young stars.

    The game fittingly featured a breathtaking, up-and-down pace to go with Towns and Morant soaring over defenders for monster jams and clutch three-pointers from Patrick Beverley and Jaden McDaniels.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ja Morant to the rim 💪<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/8V7TMHOEak">pic.twitter.com/8V7TMHOEak</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JA MORANT WITH EMPHASIS 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/DuD4qxVi4M">pic.twitter.com/DuD4qxVi4M</a>

    Matt Ufford @mattufford

    there’s a point in every Ja Morant dunk where he has jumped sufficiently high to beat the poor sap at the rim … and then he just keeps going up

    jason c. @netw3rk

    grizz-wolves has me believing that the nba should cap the number of 30+ players teams can sign

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KAT JUST PUT JJJ ON A POSTER 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/coqF8ppEot">pic.twitter.com/coqF8ppEot</a>

    J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

    KARL ANTHONY CITIES NOW

    Yet it was Edwards who stole the show and seized early momentum in the series before Tuesday's Game 2 in Memphis.

