Anthony Edwards Arrives with Epic Game 1 Performance in T-Wolves' Win over Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards Arrives with Epic Game 1 Performance in T-Wolves' Win over GrizzliesApril 17, 2022
The highly anticipated first-round playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies is just getting started.
So is the 20-year-old Anthony Edwards.
The blossoming star led the Timberwolves to a 130-117 victory over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Saturday's Game 1 and helped his team steal home-court advantage in the process. He was anything but intimidated by the moment during his first playoff game and finished with 36 points and six assists behind a mix of three-pointers, midrange jumpers and unstoppable drives to the rim.
Basketball Reference @bball_ref
Anthony Edwards now holds the Timberwolves record for most points scored in a playoff debut. (29 and counting)<br><br>Stephon Marbury had 28 points, and the record, in his debut on April 24th, 1997<a href="https://twitter.com/Timberwolves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Timberwolves</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaisedByWolves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaisedByWolves</a> <a href="https://t.co/JiEOzsh8CB">pic.twitter.com/JiEOzsh8CB</a>
It was a statement performance and something of a warning to the rest of the league from Edwards, but the 22-year-old Ja Morant (32 points and eight assists) and 26-year-old Karl-Anthony Towns (29 points and 13 rebounds) also had their say in the showdown of some of the NBA's brightest young stars.
The game fittingly featured a breathtaking, up-and-down pace to go with Towns and Morant soaring over defenders for monster jams and clutch three-pointers from Patrick Beverley and Jaden McDaniels.
Yet it was Edwards who stole the show and seized early momentum in the series before Tuesday's Game 2 in Memphis.