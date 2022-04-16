Anthony Edwards Arrives with Epic Game 1 Performance in T-Wolves' Win over Grizzlies

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The highly anticipated first-round playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies is just getting started.

So is the 20-year-old Anthony Edwards.

The blossoming star led the Timberwolves to a 130-117 victory over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Saturday's Game 1 and helped his team steal home-court advantage in the process. He was anything but intimidated by the moment during his first playoff game and finished with 36 points and six assists behind a mix of three-pointers, midrange jumpers and unstoppable drives to the rim.

It was a statement performance and something of a warning to the rest of the league from Edwards, but the 22-year-old Ja Morant (32 points and eight assists) and 26-year-old Karl-Anthony Towns (29 points and 13 rebounds) also had their say in the showdown of some of the NBA's brightest young stars.

The game fittingly featured a breathtaking, up-and-down pace to go with Towns and Morant soaring over defenders for monster jams and clutch three-pointers from Patrick Beverley and Jaden McDaniels.

Yet it was Edwards who stole the show and seized early momentum in the series before Tuesday's Game 2 in Memphis.