    Mavs Have 'No Answer' for Donovan Mitchell in Game 1 Loss to Jazz Without Luka Doncic

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 17, 2022

    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    It was a tale of two halves for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, but he ended on a high note.

    After scoring just two first-half points, Mitchell dropped 30 in the second half en route to leading the Jazz to a 99-93 road win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday.

    Reece Waddell @ReeceWaddell15

    Just not enough from the Mavs down the stretch without Luka. No answer for Donovan Mitchell or on offense.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Donovan Mitchell in game 1:<br><br>32 PTS<br>6 REB<br>6 AST<br>10-11 FT<br><br>He had 30 in the second half. <a href="https://t.co/11GfljHza3">pic.twitter.com/11GfljHza3</a>

    The struggle was real on offense for the Jazz and Mavs, the latter of whom was without superstar point guard Luka Doncic (strained left calf).

    For Utah, the first half was a disaster for Mitchell and any Jazz player not named Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Everyone else on Utah managed just 25 points on 9-of-31 shooting combined.

    Thanks to the Mavs' own struggles, the Jazz actually led at half 45-43, but Mitchell surprisingly could not get going.

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    Donovan Mitchell and Luke Doncic really locked in a duel today. Mitchell has two more points than Doncic almost halfway through the game.

    HaterMuse @HaterMuse

    Donovan Mitchell at half time:<br><br>▫️2 Points <br>▫️1/9 (11.1 FG%)<br><br>I guess he’s not one of em 😂 <a href="https://t.co/LdJ9TZO0TA">https://t.co/LdJ9TZO0TA</a> <a href="https://t.co/3RmGGLqB3V">pic.twitter.com/3RmGGLqB3V</a>

    Mac Engel @MacEngelProf

    At this point <a href="https://twitter.com/luka7doncic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luka7doncic</a> is outplaying Donovan Mitchell<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeNote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeNote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a>

    The narrative completely changed after halftime, though, as Mitchell tore through the Mavs for 19 third-quarter points.

    In fact, he nearly outscored Dallas by himself in the third quarter (22-19). If not for a Reggie Bullock three in the final minute, they would have been tied at 19.

    Nick Crain @CrainNBA

    Third Quarter:<br><br>Donovan Mitchell: 11 points<br>Dallas Mavericks: 10 points

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Donovan Mitchell Mitchell in the<br>in the first half: 3rd quarter:<br><br>2 points 19 points <br>1-of-9 FG 7-of-13 FG <a href="https://t.co/gGzN59hdjC">pic.twitter.com/gGzN59hdjC</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    Donovan Mitchell in the 3rd <a href="https://t.co/YfpkKGT0Wq">pic.twitter.com/YfpkKGT0Wq</a>

    It was pretty much a one-person show:

    Brad Townsend @townbrad

    Per NBA Courtside: Donovan Mitchell accounts for 82.6% of the team's points in the 3rd quarter (19 points, 0 assists, 0 points created from assists)

    Mitchell's emergence was a huge problem for the Doncic-less Mavs, who understandably couldn't generate much offensive success without their superstar guard.

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    Donovan Mitchell came to life in the third quarter with a rim-attacking 19 points, while the hosts’ Luka-less offense is stalling: 6-for-23 on 3s and sub-40-percent shooting overall in an increasing struggle to create quality shots. Utah takes a 73-65 lead into the fourth. <a href="https://t.co/JrGIGZE8FE">https://t.co/JrGIGZE8FE</a>

    The Mavs couldn't make much of a dent early in the fourth quarter, where Mitchell added another 11 points.

    Reece Waddell @ReeceWaddell15

    However, the Mavs cut the lead to 92-91 with 2:12 left after a Maxi Kleber three-pointer. After a stop, Kleber had another shot at a three but missed. Royce O'Neale made a three on the other end, and the Jazz kept their distance from there.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Agreed. Brunson and Dinwiddie doing everything that can be expected. Just missing Luka <a href="https://t.co/Ck2iCq3mrJ">https://t.co/Ck2iCq3mrJ</a>

    Mitchell and the Jazz will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they play Dallas on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

