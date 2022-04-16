Heat's Bam Adebayo Exits COVID-19 Protocols, Expected to Play in Game 1 vs. Hawks

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is reportedly expected to be available to play in Game 1 of the team's first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Adebayo exited health and safety protocols Saturday and rejoined the Heat.

The Heat announced on Sunday that Adebayo had been placed in protocols, which kept him out of the regular-season finale against the Orlando Magic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.