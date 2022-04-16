Angels' Joe Maddon Explains Intentionally Walking Corey Seager With Bases Loaded

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said there were a few reasons for his decision to issue an intentional walk to Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager with the bases loaded Friday night, including a desire to light a fire under his own team.

"I thought by walking Seager, it would avoid the big blow," Maddon told reporters. "And just to stir up the group, quite frankly. It's not something you normally do. I thought by going up there and doing something like that, the team might respond to something like that."

The Angels trailed 3-2 when Seager stepped to the plate. His walk brought in the fourth run, and the Rangers added two more in the inning to grab a 6-2 lead.

Whether that represents a success is hard to quantify, but it became a moot point as L.A. took the lead with a five-run fifth and went on to secure a 9-6 victory.

"Whatever it did, it sparked us," Angels pitcher Austin Warren, who was charged with the walk to Seager, said. "Because we put up five runs the next inning. So it all worked out."

It marked just the third time since 1950 a player was intentionally walked with the bases loaded, and one of the other instances also included Maddon:

Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted it was the first time a manager made the decision while losing the game since Jim O'Rourke of the Buffalo Bisons in 1881.

Los Angeles improved to 4-4 with the win, while Texas dropped to 2-5 in the early stages of the 2022 season.

The AL West rivals face off again Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch at Globe Life Field.