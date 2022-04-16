Hawks' Clint Capela Ruled out vs. Cavs with Knee Injury After Foul on Evan Mobley

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks announced that center Clint Capela will not return for his team's play-in game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering a right knee hyperextension.

Capela suffered the injury late in the first half after fouling Cavs forward Evan Mobley as he headed to the basket:

Capela had seven points and eight rebounds in 13 minutes before exiting. He had 11.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this year.

Onyeka Okongwu served as Capela's sole backup in the first half and started the second half in his absence. He had three rebounds in 10 minutes, but the Hawks were plus-11 with him on the court in the first half. Atlanta entered halftime trailing 61-51.

Per ESPN's Lisa Salters on the television broadcast, Gorgui Dieng will see backup minutes at the 5 sans Capela.