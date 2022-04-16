DK Metcalf Rumors: Seahawks WR Expected to Participate in Offseason Program

AP Photo/John McCoy

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has been the subject of recent trade rumors, is expected to participate in the team's offseason program, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

"There has been much discussion of Metcalf’s future with the team now that he is eligible for a contract extension. But there are no indications that he would not show up for the program, as some players aiming for new deals have done," Condotta wrote Friday.

The team's nine-week offseason program is kicking off Tuesday, and players are expected to begin arriving in Seattle on Monday.

Last month, Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters it was the team's "intent" to extend Metcalf.

However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter on April 3 that Metcalf could be had "at the right price" despite the Seahawks saying he's not available.

