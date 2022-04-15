LaMelo Ball on Hornets: 'I Feel We Were Real Tight and Brothers'

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball said he's hopeful the bond developed by the players throughout the 2021-22 season will have a lasting impact on the organization.

Ball, speaking at a season-ending press conference Thursday after the Hornets were eliminated from the play-in tournament by the Atlanta Hawks, told reporters about the team's chemistry:

"I feel like this team is real tight. I feel like it was a brotherhood. We would chill off the court and on the court and everything. So I feel we were real tight and brothers. It's big to stay together. Especially games like [Wednesday] night and definitely if you are going to be in the playoffs or make a playoff run, you already know the atmosphere is crazy. So you've gotta stick together."

