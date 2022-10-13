Zion Williamson Won't Return to Pelicans vs. Heat Preseason Game Due to Ankle Injury

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that star Zion Williamson left the team's preseason game at the Miami Heat on Wednesday with left ankle soreness.

Williamson posted 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in 11 minutes during the first half. He was not on the floor to start the second half.

Williamson has been recovering from a fractured right foot that he suffered last offseason. He was initially expected to return by the start of the regular season, but he missed the entire year because of the injury.

Despite some workouts with the team during the season, he wasn't able to get all the way back to full strength.

Ahead of the playoffs, ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported there was a "difference of opinion" between the Pelicans and Williamson with the team believing the foot hasn't healed enough.

It continues a disappointing trend for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, who has appeared in just 85 games through three NBA seasons.

Williamson has proved his ability when on the court, earning an All-Star selection during his second NBA season. He finished 2020-21 with averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 61.1 percent from the field.

His 8.7 win shares ranked 11th in the entire league, per Basketball Reference.

It still doesn't help if he cannot stay on the floor, leaving the Pelicans without one of the most exciting young players in the NBA.

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram can pick up the slack offensively if Williamson is unavailable, but concerns remain about the 22-year-old's long-term projection.

For now, the Pels are a week away from their regular-season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Brooklyn Nets.