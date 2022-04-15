Wild's Ryan Hartman Giving Fans' Fine Donations to Children's Minnesota Non-Profit

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Wild fans have Ryan Hartman's back, and, as a result, the right-winger is giving back to the community.

During his team's 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Hartman got into a fight with Evander Kane and then made a profane gesture by sticking up his middle finger at his opponent.

The Associated Press reported Hartman was fined $4,250 for the unsportsmanlike conduct, but his venmo was shared on social media in the aftermath. That led to a number of donations to help him cover the fine, and he announced he will be donating the money to Children's Minnesota:

"I've been fined a few times in my career, and it's the first time I've had a fan base try to help pay it off for me," Hartman told reporters. "As a team, we've stuck together and defended each other all year, and the fans are a part of that, so it was pretty cool to see the fans get behind us like that."

The AP noted that Children's Minnesota is a pediatric healthcare system with a hospital close to the Wild's arena.

Hartman scored two goals in that game as he continued a career-best season with 56 points on 29 goals and 27 assists. He never had more than 31 points in a single campaign before this year.

Minnesota is in second place in the Central Division with a 45-21-6 record and 96 points.