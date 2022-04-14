Lamar Odom Says Phil Jackson Should Be Hired to Coach LeBron James, Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Lamar Odom knows just the guy who can get the Los Angeles Lakers out of their current mess.

"Phil Jackson, I know can coach LeBron with the triangle offense," the two-time NBA champion said to TMZ Sports. "I think that would keep [LeBron] around a little longer. Preserve him a little longer. I would love for Phil Jackson to be the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers."

Odom even went so far as to say the Lakers would be the championship favorites with Jackson back on the sideline.

The "Zen Master" hasn't coached since 2010-11, but The Athletic's Sam Amick and Bill Oram reported in March he has maintained an unofficial role within the Lakers organization.

The 76-year-old is undoubtedly one of the greatest basketball coaches ever. He won 11 championships with the Lakers and Chicago Bulls and helped both franchises enjoy era-defining success on the court.

Jackson's disastrous tenure as team president of the New York Knicks seemed to show how out of touch with the modern game he had become, though. His ideas on strategy are outdated, and he provoked Knicks players and stars around the league with pointed remarks.

While it's possible he has learned from his mistakes in New York, it's still tough to imagine a worse hire for the Lakers than Jackson.