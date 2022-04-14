Grizzlies' Ja Morant on Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley: 'We Ain’t Ducking No Smoke'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Ja Morant knows that Patrick Beverley is going to try to get in his head when the Memphis Grizzlies play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of their Western Conference playoffs matchup.

He's not too worried about it.

"You remember that quote I said? We ain't ducking no smoke," Morant told reporters Thursday. "We run up the chimney. It's simple as that. ... Somebody comes to this organization—they know we can't back down. That's soft person tendencies. We don't got no soft guys on this team."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.