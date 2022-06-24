Pelicans Rumors: Dereon Seabron Agrees to 2-Way Contract After 2022 NBA Draft

AP Photo/John Minchillo

North Carolina State star Dereon Seabron is reportedly heading to the NBA on a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Norfolk, Virginia, native returned to school after playing sparingly during his freshman season. The move paid off, as he was named Most Improved Player in the ACC and was a second-team All-Conference selection in 2021-22.

However, he wasn't selected during Thursday's NBA draft and will attempt to make the league through this route.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Dereon Seabron

Position: PF/SG

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Josh Jackson

Scouting Report: Scouts see a second-round option in Seabron, who offers a unique mix of 6'5" size and ball-handling skills to drive and play-make. A jumper would unlock another level of upside.

Pelicans Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Dereon Seabron, PF/SG (two-way deal)

Dyson Daniels, PG/SG (rookie scale contract)

EJ Liddell, PF

Karlo Matkovic, PF

C.J. McCollum, SG: $33.3M (2024)

Brandon Ingram, SF: $31.7M (2025)

Jonas Valanciunas, C: $15.1M (2024)

Devonte' Graham, PG: $11.8M (2025)

Larry Nance Jr., PF: $11.2M (2023)

Zion Williamson, PF: $11.1M (2023)

Jaxson Hayes, C: $5.5M (2023)

Garrett Temple, SG: $5.2M (2024)

Kira Lewis Jr., PG: $4.3M (2024)

Trey Murphy III, SG: $3.7M (2025)

Willy Hernangomez, C: $2.4M (2024)

Herbert Jones, SF: $1.8M (2024)

Jose Alvarado, PG: $1.7M (2025)

Naji Marshall, SF: $1.1M (2024)

Free Agents

Tony Snell, SG: UFA

Jared Harper, PG: RFA

Gary Clark, PF: UFA

A 6'5" combo guard, Seabron committed to N.C. State in January 2019. He wasn't an elite recruit, with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as a 3-star prospect and No. 129 overall player in the 2022 class.

He played well as a freshman when he got in games. He averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 17 minutes per game in 32 appearances during the 2020-21 season.

Head coach Kevin Keatts significantly increased Seabron's role as a sophomore. He averaged 17.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game with a 49.1 field-goal percentage in 32 starts.

Wasserman noted in February that the player's limited shooting ability was preventing his draft buzz from taking off, but his "ability to score downhill, play-make off the dribble and initiate transition offense" made him an intriguing pro prospect.

Seabron shot just 25.4 percent from three on 63 attempts in two college seasons. It's the one significant weak area in his game. He can handle the ball, score at the basket, plays physical on both ends and can rebound.

If the Pelicans' coaching staff can help Seabron find even an adequate jump shot, he's got the potential to be one of the biggest steals in this class.