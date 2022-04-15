NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Standings After Penguins, Lightning Clinch Berths

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning both clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday.

Pittsburgh clinched a spot by defeating the New York Islanders 6-3, while Tampa Bay clinched a spot thanks to the Penguins' win, though the Bolts also defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime on Thursday.

With the win, the Penguins moved to 43-22-11 with the win, while the Lightning improved to 45-21-8.

Pittsburgh is back in the postseason for the 16th straight year, aiming to win a championship for the first time since 2017, while Tampa Bay is aiming to win its third straight title.

Here's a look at the updated Eastern Conference standings:

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: 48-19-8, 104 points New York Rangers: 48-21-6, 102 points Pittsburgh Penguins: 43-22-11, 97 points

Atlantic Division

Florida Panthers: 52-15-6, 110 points Toronto Maple Leafs: 48-20-6, 102 points Tampa Bay Lightning: 45-21-8, 98 points

Wild Card

Boston Bruins: 45-24-5, 95 points Washington Capitals: 41-23-10, 92 points

And here's a look at the Western Conference standings:

Central Division

Colorado Avalanche: 53-14-6, 112 points St. Louis Blues: 44-20-10, 98 points Minnesota Wild: 45-21-6, 96 points

Pacific Division

Calgary Flames: 45-19-9, 99 points Edmonton Oilers: 42-26-6, 90 points Los Angeles Kings: 39-27-10, 88 points

Wild Card

Nashville Predators: 42-26-5, 89 points Dallas Stars: 42-27-4, 88 points

The Penguins have floated between a top three spot in the Metropolitan Division and a wild card spot this season. Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust have lead the team offensively.

However, Pittsburgh has 11 different players with double digits in goals, including Brian Boyle, Brock McGinn and Danton Heinen. The team prides itself on depth and versatility, and it has shown this year.

Though, no player is better than Crosby, who entered Thursday's game with 28 goals and 49 assists for 77 points. He's certainly past his prime, but is still one of the most effective forwards in the league.

The Penguins are paced on defense by Kris Letang and Mike Matheson. Letang entered Thursday with seven goals and 55 assists, while Matheson had 11 goals and 17 assists.

Pittsburgh's goaltending combination of Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith has also been solid this year, posting a combined 2.67 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Tampa Bay has also been in-and-out of the top three in the Atlantic Division standings. Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Brayden Point have been key factors for the defending champions.

Stamkos entered Thursday with 32 goals and 48 assists, while Hedman tallied 19 goals and 49 assists. Point, meanwhile, entered with 27 goals and 28 assists.

The Lightning have undergone a little roster shakeup since last season, but it has mostly worked out for the best as Jon Cooper's side remains one of the most difficult teams to beat in the league.