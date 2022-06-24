Kendall Brown Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pacers Roster

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Indiana Pacers took a chance on some upside Thursday and selected Baylor swingman Kendall Brown with the No. 48 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Kendall Brown

Position: SF

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Josh Green

Scouting Report: Brown won't offer creation or shooting, but there won't be many NBA forwards around 6'6" who are more explosive. He'll use his speed and athleticism for easy baskets while he continues to build on passing and defensive flashes.

Pacers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Bennedict Mathurin, SG: (rookie scale contract)

Andrew Nembhard, G: (rookie scale contract)

Kendall Brown, SF: (rookie scale contract)

Buddy Hield, SG: $23.5M (2024)

Malcolm Brogdon, PG: $22.5M (2025)

Myler Turner, C: $20M (2023)

T.J. McConnell, PG: $8.4M (2025)

Tyrese Haliburton, PG: $4.5M (2024)

Chris Duarte, SG: $4.4M (2025)

Goga Bitadze, C: $3.3M (2023)

Isaiah Jackson, PF: $3M (2025)

Duane Washington, Jr., PG: $1.4M (2024)

Terry Taylor, G: $1.3M (2024)

Oshae Brissett, SF: $1.2M (2023, Team Option)

Free Agents

Ricky Rubio, PG: UFA

T.J. Warren, SF: UFA

Jalen Smith, PF: UFA

Lance Stephenson, SG: UFA

Nate Hinton, SG: RFA

Gabe York, SG: RFA

Expectations were sky-high for Brown when he arrived at Baylor as a 5-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

While the 19-year-old didn't put up All-American numbers, he was a Big 12 All-Freshman selection who averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range.

Brown projects as a matchup problem at his size with the ability to handle the ball, defend multiple positions and cut to the basket from the wing.

His athleticism will also help him finish at the rim, get out in transition and stay with some of the quicker guards he may be asked to defend. But the Pacers may ask him to shoot more than the 1.2 three-point attempts he averaged per game in his one collegiate season if he is going to fully live up to his potential.

For now, Brown is a high-ceiling playmaker who could see a significant role in Indiana's rotation.