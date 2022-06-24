Ousmane Dieng Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Thunder Roster

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are banking on the potential of Ousmane Dieng after selecting the New Zealand Breakers player with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft.

The pick originally belonged to the New York Knicks but was reportedly traded to the Thunder in exchange for multiple first-round picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Ousmane Dieng

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'9"

Pro Comparison: Troy Brown Jr.

Scouting Report: Dieng's ability to shoot, handle and pass is unique for a wing who stands 6'9". He's just a 19-year-old project who'll need time to strengthen his body and sharpen his skills, though the upside is clear.

Thunder Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Ousmane Dieng, SF: Rookie scale contract

Chet Holmgren, C: Rookie scale contract

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: $35.4M (2027)

Derrick Favors, C: $9.7M (2023)

JaMychal Green, PF: $8.2M (2023)

Josh Giddey, SG: $6.8M (2025)

Aleksej Pokusevski, PF: $3.6M (2024)

Tre Mann, PG: $3.5M (2025)

Mike Muscala, PF: $3.5M (2023, Team Option)

Darius Bazley, SF: $2.9M (2023)

Ty Jerome, PG: $2.8M (2023)

Kenrich Williams, SF: $2M (2023)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF: $2M (2025)

Theo Maledon, PG: $2M (2024)

Isaiah Roby, SF: $1.6M (2023, Team Option)

Aaron Wiggins, SG: $1.6M (2025)

Vit Krejci, PG: $1.6M (2025)

Luguentz Dort, SG: $1.3M (2023, Team Option)

Free Agents

Melvin Frazier, SF: RFA

Dieng averaged 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over 20.3 minutes per game in 23 NBL appearances this past season. He remains a work in progress after shooting just 39.8 percent from the field and 27.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Dieng's stock went up and down as the past year progressed. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him as the No. 21 pick in his first 2022 mock in May 2021, although he was still holding strong at No. 26 in November, according to the same writer.

He certainly shot back up the board, however.

His shooting numbers raise some concerns, but the Frenchman's age and 6'10" frame make him a tantalizing prospect for the Thunder.