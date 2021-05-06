2022 NBA Mock Draft: Way-Too-Soon Predictions for Next Year's Class

0 of 13

B/R Hoops

With a break in action for 2021 NBA draft prospects, Bleacher Report has spent time talking with scouts and watching film to prepare for the 2022 class.

There won't be a consensus No. 1 overall pick like there was this season with Cade Cunningham. But there are a handful of strong candidates, plus plenty of impressive incoming freshmen to fill out the lottery.

We could also see another solid group of international players make themselves eligible.

As for returning prospects, we included potential breakout stars who've already announced they're coming back, and some we anticipate who'll eventually withdraw after testing the waters in 2021.