Stephen Curry Wouldn't Trade Warriors' 2017, 2018 Titles to Complete 73-Win Season

It was seemingly a tough call, but Stephen Curry said he wouldn't trade two of his titles in order to complete the 73-win year with a championship.

"I would say no, but I think for the rest of our lives I’ll still be able to just laugh at '16, which is fine," Curry said on The Draymond Green Show (via The Volume on Instagram).

The Golden State Warriors went 73-9 in 2016, the best regular-season record in NBA history, but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals. It ruined what could have been four titles in a row for the Warriors, which won it all in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

His teammate, Draymond Green, asked Curry if he would trade the 2017 and 2018 titles in order to get the win in 2016, but the superstar said no after some thought.

