Report: Michael Foster Jr. Agrees to UDFA Contract with 76ers After 2022 NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers signed undrafted free agent Michael Foster Jr. on Thursday night following the 2022 NBA draft, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

It was one of several moves the Sixers made after the draft:

While Philly didn't make a selection on Thursday night, they did trade the No. 23 overall pick and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard De'Anthony Melton.

The 19-year-old Foster spent the 2021-22 season playing for the G League Ignite, averaging 16.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game during the team's regular-season exhibitions. The Ignite did not formally participate in the G League regular season.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman compared the young power forward to Patrick Patterson, noting that he "wasn't bothered by older G League competition. He showcased his inside and mid-range scoring with skill and strength, though his three-point shooting and defense have left scouts wanting more.

Foster didn't do much to improve his draft stock taking the professional route, however. He left high school ranked as the No. 22 player in the country and wound up being undrafted.

Philadelphia likely views Foster as a slightly depreciated asset they can bring into the fold and continue to develop over the next couple of years. He has the size and mobility to play either forward spot, but he's going to need to improve his jumper significantly to have an impact at the NBA level.